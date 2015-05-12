BRIEF-Paynova Q1 EBITDA loss narrows to SEK 3.0 million
* Q1 EBITDA LOSS SEK 3.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 4.0 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 Anite Plc
* Trading in final quarter of year was in line with expectations
* Group expects to report full year revenue and adjusted operating profit in line with board's expectations.
* Group net cash at April 30 2015 stood at 36.9 mln stg (Oct. 31 2014: 29.8 mln stg), slightly better than expected. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 EBITDA LOSS SEK 3.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 4.0 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appointed current president Yoshihisa Kainuma as new chairman and president