BRIEF-Takaful Emarat Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 691,172 dirhams versus 3.3 million dirhams year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2q17J3y) Further company coverage:
May 12 Alm. Brand A/S :
* Q1 pre-tax profit 202 million Danish crowns ($30.28 million) versus 78 million crowns year ago
* Q1 total income 2.00 billion crowns versus 1.95 billion crowns year ago
* Guidance for full-year consolidated profit is raised by 50 million crowns to 350 million - 450 million crowns
* Bhushan steel clarifies on news item, "Bhushan steel may be brought under S4A; likely to close refinancing from German bank; due diligence underway"