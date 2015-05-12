May 12 NNIT A/S :

* Q1 revenue 615.3 million Danish crowns ($92.23 million) versus 552.0 million crowns year ago

* Q1 operating profit 63.3 million crowns versus 56.9 million crowns year ago

* Order backlog for 2015 increased by 8.0 pct compared with backlog for 2014 at same time last year

* Says at the end of Q1 2015 the backlog for 2015 was 2.14 billion crowns

* Outlook for 2015 in constant currencies is maintained

