BRIEF-Paynova Q1 EBITDA loss narrows to SEK 3.0 million
* Q1 EBITDA LOSS SEK 3.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 4.0 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 NNIT A/S :
* Q1 revenue 615.3 million Danish crowns ($92.23 million) versus 552.0 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating profit 63.3 million crowns versus 56.9 million crowns year ago
* Order backlog for 2015 increased by 8.0 pct compared with backlog for 2014 at same time last year
* Says at the end of Q1 2015 the backlog for 2015 was 2.14 billion crowns
* Outlook for 2015 in constant currencies is maintained
* Says it appointed current president Yoshihisa Kainuma as new chairman and president