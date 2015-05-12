BRIEF-PureTech initiates phase 2b inhibitors study in respiratory tract infections
* Announces initiation of phase 2b mtorc1 inhibitors study in elderly patients at increased risk of respiratory tract infections
May 12 Mainstay Medical International PLC :
* Says there is no significant changes in financial position since publication of 2014 annual report
* Says it had $15.0 million cash on hand as at March 31
* Looks forward to continuing progress with Reactiv8, a clinical trial, and commencing commercialisation of Reactiv8 in Europe
* Looks forward to advancing its interactions with the FDA on its IDE application
* Says growing Belgian healthcare provider orders enterprise image management solution from Sectra