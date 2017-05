May 12 Jenoptik says still sees 2015 EBIT margin of 8.5-9.5 pct

* Jenoptik says Q1 revenue up on prior year at 145.8 million euros

* Says Q1 order intake increased to 166.8 million euros

* Says EBIT as expected below prior year at 8.7 million euros

* Reuters poll average for Jenoptik Q1 sales was 149 million eur, ebit 10.1 million, net profit 7.2 million

* Says ebitda boosted to 15.8 million euros

* Says 2015 guidance confirmed Further company coverage: