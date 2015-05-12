BRIEF-Paynova Q1 EBITDA loss narrows to SEK 3.0 million
* Q1 EBITDA LOSS SEK 3.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 4.0 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 Lagardere SCA :
* Reports buoyant sales in the first quarter of 2015 at 1,572 million euros ($1.76 billion), up 6 percent on a like-for like basis
* Confirms its target for recurring group EBIT of fully consolidated companies: about 5 percent growth is expected, at constant forex and excluding the impact of the potential disposal of LS distribution
* Says debt is expected to increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8948 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appointed current president Yoshihisa Kainuma as new chairman and president