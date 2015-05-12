BRIEF-PureTech initiates phase 2b inhibitors study in respiratory tract infections
* Announces initiation of phase 2b mtorc1 inhibitors study in elderly patients at increased risk of respiratory tract infections
May 12 PCI Biotech Holding ASA :
* Q1 pre-tax loss 7.7 million Norwegian crowns versus loss 9.2 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating loss 7.7 million crowns versus loss 9.4 million crowns year ago
* Says growing Belgian healthcare provider orders enterprise image management solution from Sectra