BRIEF-Paynova Q1 EBITDA loss narrows to SEK 3.0 million
* Q1 EBITDA LOSS SEK 3.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 4.0 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 Link Mobility Group ASA :
* Reports Q1 EBITDA of 8.6 million Norwegian crowns ($1.14 million) versus 4.1 million crowns a year ago
* Q1 revenue is 72.3 million crowns versus 60.7 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5368 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appointed current president Yoshihisa Kainuma as new chairman and president