BRIEF-Takaful Emarat Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 691,172 dirhams versus 3.3 million dirhams year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2q17J3y) Further company coverage:
May 12 UBM Realitaetenentwicklung AG :
* Q1 revenue is 133.9 million euros ($150 million)versus 59.7 million euros a year ago
* Q1 earnings rises to 8.0 million euros versus 2.5 million euros a year ago
* Aims to substantially reduce its portfolio and has earmarked up to 40 properties which should be sold off
* Plans to sell its stake in Hungarian M6 motorway
* Will strive to generate net proceeds from these sales of up to 250 million euros within a period of 18 months starting from Q4 2014
* Sees 2015 group revenue of 765.2 million euros Source text - bit.ly/1PDJJrn Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 691,172 dirhams versus 3.3 million dirhams year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2q17J3y) Further company coverage:
* Bhushan steel clarifies on news item, "Bhushan steel may be brought under S4A; likely to close refinancing from German bank; due diligence underway"