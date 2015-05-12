BRIEF-VW brand sales down 1.8 pct in April
* Says VW brand sales fall 1.8 percent to 468,000 vehicles in April
May 12 Hunter Douglas NV :
* Reports Q1 sales of $586.8 million, down by 3.1 percent compared to $605.6 million in Q1 2014
* Q1 EBITDA is $43.8 million, 10.3 percent higher than $39.7 million in Q1 2014
* Q1 total net profit is $8.1 million (per share 0.46 euro), compared with $10.6 million in Q1 2014 (per share 0.22 euro)
Source text: bit.ly/1QErWTm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says VW brand sales fall 1.8 percent to 468,000 vehicles in April
May 9 Mitsubishi Motors Corp Chief Executive Officer Osamu Masuko says: