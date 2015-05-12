May 12 Mavshack publ AB :

* Interrupts issue after underwriters haven't fulfilled commitments

* To fulfill their warranty obligations, guarantors are instead to subscribe for shares through a private placement at a price of 1.00 Swedish crowns per share, which provides the company with proceeds of about 12.9 million crowns

* Parties who have not been guarantors and subscribed for shares in rights issue without preferential rights, will be offered to subscribe for shares at a subscription price of 1.00 crowns per share through a private placement of a maximum of 11,160,462 shares which provides the company with proceeds of about 11.2 million crowns

* Through both directed share issues the company receives proceeds of a total of 24.0 million Swedish crowns ($2.90 million)

* Board proposes so called repair issue directed towards existing shareholders, wherein they will be offered to subscribe for one new share at 1 crown for each three shares held

* Says repair issue may bring proceeds of maximum 12.2 million crowns

* Says to compensate the parties who subscribed for shares with preferential rights in the rights issue at 4.50 crowns per share and which have been registered at Bolagsverket and thus cannot be cancelled, the Board proposes to allocate free of charge warrants so that the parties can reach an average subscription price of 1 crown for their newly-subscribed shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 8.2778 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)