BRIEF-Takaful Emarat Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 691,172 dirhams versus 3.3 million dirhams year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2q17J3y) Further company coverage:
May 12 INVL Baltic Real Estate AB :
* Q1 consolidated net profit amounted to 276,000 euros ($308,678)
* Says Q1 2015 revenue at 1.41 million euros
* The company's establishment date 29 April 2014, therefore there are no comparative data
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8941 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 691,172 dirhams versus 3.3 million dirhams year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2q17J3y) Further company coverage:
* Bhushan steel clarifies on news item, "Bhushan steel may be brought under S4A; likely to close refinancing from German bank; due diligence underway"