BRIEF-Paynova Q1 EBITDA loss narrows to SEK 3.0 million
Q1 EBITDA LOSS SEK 3.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 4.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
May 12 Linedata Services SA :
* Wins deal with Capital Advisors Group
Capital Advisors Group selects Linedata compliance to implement monitoring of its institutional management

* Says it appointed current president Yoshihisa Kainuma as new chairman and president