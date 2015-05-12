BRIEF-Paynova Q1 EBITDA loss narrows to SEK 3.0 million
* Q1 EBITDA LOSS SEK 3.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 4.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
May 12 Madkom SA :
* Q1 revenue 2.8 million zlotys ($765,000) versus 1.2 million zlotys year on year
* Q1 operating profit 231,211 zlotys versus loss of 13.27 zlotys year on year
* Q1 net profit 151,283 zlotys versus loss of 1,428 zlotys year on year
($1 = 3.6604 zlotys)
* Says it appointed current president Yoshihisa Kainuma as new chairman and president