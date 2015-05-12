BRIEF-Paynova Q1 EBITDA loss narrows to SEK 3.0 million
* Q1 EBITDA LOSS SEK 3.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 4.0 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 Teleste Oyj :
* Established a company named Teleste Management II Oy in 2011, which currently holds a total of 542,000 Teleste shares
* Teleste Corporation will acquire all shares in Teleste Management II Oy
* Shareholders of Teleste Management II Oy will, in return, receive shares in Teleste Corporation and cash
* Teleste Corporation has decided on a directed share issue
* Teleste Corporation shares to be transferred in share issue correspond to 50 per cent of Teleste Management II Oy's net assets
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 EBITDA LOSS SEK 3.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 4.0 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appointed current president Yoshihisa Kainuma as new chairman and president