BRIEF-Scripps Networks Interactive acquires Spoon University
* Reached an agreement to acquire millennial-focused media company Spoon University Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects net loss figures in the third bullet and headline to 30,151 zlotys from 31,151 zlotys.)
May 12 Europejski Fundusz Energii SA :
* Q1 operating loss 26,180 zlotys ($7,172)
* Q1 revenue 333,300 zlotys
* Q1 net loss 30,151 zlotys
* Does not provide comparative data as 2015 is first year in which company compiles consolidated statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6504 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reached an agreement to acquire millennial-focused media company Spoon University Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, May 3 Automotive supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Wednesday said it plans to spin off its powertrain unit in order to focus on developing technology for electrically powered and self-driving vehicles at a time where more companies and investors see the future of the auto industry evolving.