BRIEF-Godrej Consumer Products March-qtr consol profit rises over 3 fold
* March quarter consol total income from operations 24.89 billion rupees
May 12 Browar Gontyniec SA :
* Q1 net loss 291,145 zlotys ($79,842) versus profit of 59,955 zlotys year ago
* Q1 revenue from beer sales 1.5 million zlotys, up 32.4 percent year on year
* Q1 revenue 1.9 million zlotys versus 2.3 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 operating loss 72,798 zlotys versus profit 97,303 zlotys last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6465 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its wholly owned unit GEOBIT MOBILE CORPORATION will take over mobile sales business of softbank and Ymobile from ITX Corporation，another wholly owned unit of the co, on July 1