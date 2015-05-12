RPT-COLUMN-OPEC signals cuts extension, oil traders ponder response: Kemp
LONDON, May 8 Saudi Arabia’s energy minister has indicated OPEC will extend its current production cuts for at least another six months to the end of 2017 and maybe further.
May 12 M.W. Trade SA :
* To issue bonds worth no less than 25 million zlotys ($6.9 million) and no more than 50 million zlotys via a private placement to institutional investors
* Bank Zachodni WBK SA will be book runner for the bond issue Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6465 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 8 Saudi Arabia’s energy minister has indicated OPEC will extend its current production cuts for at least another six months to the end of 2017 and maybe further.
LONDON, May 8 Hedge funds and other money managers were turning increasingly bearish towards oil even before prices plunged on Thursday.