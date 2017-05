May 12 Colian Holding SA :

* Trade Ziolopex Sp. z o.o. decreases its stake in company to 7 percent from 56.21 percent

* Allumainvest Sp. z o.o. acquires 49.22 percent stake in company (70,558,820 shares)

* Allumainvest Sp. z o.o. and Trade Ziolopex Sp. z o.o. belong to the same capital group