May 12 Gabriel Holding A/S :

* H1 2014/2015 revenue 162.3 million Danish crowns ($24.50 million) versus 144.4 million crowns year ago

* H1 2014/2015 EBIT 15.3 crowns million versus 14.5 million crowns year ago

* Adjusts its expectations for the full year to organic growth of the order of 10-15 percent and improved operating profit (EBIT)

* Says earlier expected organic growth in revenue of the order of 5 pct and an operating profit (EBIT) on a par with 2013/14

($1 = 6.6281 Danish crowns)