BRIEF-Pininfarina signs contract with Iran Khodro of about EUR 70 million
* SIGNS CONTRACT WITH IRAN KHODRO OF ABOUT EUR 70 MILLION FOR DEVELOPMENT OF AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM
May 12 Gabriel Holding A/S :
* H1 2014/2015 revenue 162.3 million Danish crowns ($24.50 million) versus 144.4 million crowns year ago
* H1 2014/2015 EBIT 15.3 crowns million versus 14.5 million crowns year ago
* Adjusts its expectations for the full year to organic growth of the order of 10-15 percent and improved operating profit (EBIT)
* Says earlier expected organic growth in revenue of the order of 5 pct and an operating profit (EBIT) on a par with 2013/14
($1 = 6.6281 Danish crowns)
