BRIEF-COFCO Tunhe Sugar forms strategic partnership with Shandong Xingtang Sugar Group
* Says it signed a strategic partnership framework with Shandong Xingtang Sugar Group on sugar trade and suger products development
May 12 Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck Textilhaus Feldmeier AG :
* Acquires men's fashion store chain Wormland
* Parties agreed to keep purchase price secret
* Forecast for year 2015 has to be adjusted
* Now expects sales in 2015 to increase by approximately 60 pct (previously 2 - 4 pct)
* Could thus attain accumulated gross sales of approximately 164 million euros ($184.58 million) in aggregate in 2015
* 2015 anticipated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are expected to rise considerably to approximately 17 million - 19 million euros (previously approximately 10 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8885 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a strategic partnership framework with Shandong Xingtang Sugar Group on sugar trade and suger products development
May 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.