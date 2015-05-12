May 12 Barclays Bank Plc

* Accelerated bookbuilt offering of 15,722,599 existing shares in Onesavings Bank Plc

* Funds managed and advised by J.C. FLOWERS & Co sold 15.7 million shares in Onesavings Bank, representing about 6.5% of share capital in company

* Results of placing of Onesavings Bank shares