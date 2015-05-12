BRIEF-Takaful Emarat Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 691,172 dirhams versus 3.3 million dirhams year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2q17J3y) Further company coverage:
May 12 Barclays Bank Plc
* Accelerated bookbuilt offering of 15,722,599 existing shares in Onesavings Bank Plc
* Funds managed and advised by J.C. FLOWERS & Co sold 15.7 million shares in Onesavings Bank, representing about 6.5% of share capital in company
* Results of placing of Onesavings Bank shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 691,172 dirhams versus 3.3 million dirhams year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2q17J3y) Further company coverage:
* Bhushan steel clarifies on news item, "Bhushan steel may be brought under S4A; likely to close refinancing from German bank; due diligence underway"