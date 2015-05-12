BRIEF-Paynova Q1 EBITDA loss narrows to SEK 3.0 million
* Q1 EBITDA LOSS SEK 3.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 4.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
May 12 MSC Konsult AB :
* Q1 revenue 11.8 million Swedish crowns ($1.43 million) versus 13.9 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating profit 0.5 million crowns versus 0.5 million crowns year ago
* Gives no 2015 outlook

($1 = 8.2665 Swedish crowns)
