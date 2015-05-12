BRIEF-Takaful Emarat Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 691,172 dirhams versus 3.3 million dirhams year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2q17J3y) Further company coverage:
May 12 3i Infrastructure Plc
* Peter Sedgwick, Chairman of board of directors, notified board of his intention to stand down from board of directors
* Peter Sedgwick to stand down from board of directors at end of calendar year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bhushan steel clarifies on news item, "Bhushan steel may be brought under S4A; likely to close refinancing from German bank; due diligence underway"