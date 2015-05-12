BRIEF-Takaful Emarat Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 691,172 dirhams versus 3.3 million dirhams year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2q17J3y) Further company coverage:
May 12 Capman Oyj :
* Acquires 28.7 pct of Norvestia's shares from Kaupthing
* Says transaction is executed in two phases
* In the first phase, CapMan has today acquired 3,321,817 series B shares of Norvestia Plc from Kaupthing h.f. (Kaupthing) at 10.09 euros ($11.31) per share, or 33.5 million euros in total
* Under second phase of transaction CapMan has right and at Kaupthing's request obligation to purchase additional 7.0 pct of Norvestia's shares outstanding from Kaupthing around Oct. 2015 based on predetermined purchase price
* Transaction does not change CapMan's earlier outlook estimate for 2015
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 691,172 dirhams versus 3.3 million dirhams year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2q17J3y) Further company coverage:
* Bhushan steel clarifies on news item, "Bhushan steel may be brought under S4A; likely to close refinancing from German bank; due diligence underway"