BRIEF-PureTech initiates phase 2b inhibitors study in respiratory tract infections
* Announces initiation of phase 2b mtorc1 inhibitors study in elderly patients at increased risk of respiratory tract infections
May 12 Hafslund ASA :
* April hydro power production 231 GWh versus 281 GWh year ago
* April district heating production 123 GWh versus 122 GWh year ago
* April 2015 power sales 1544 GWh versus 1532 GWh year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces initiation of phase 2b mtorc1 inhibitors study in elderly patients at increased risk of respiratory tract infections
* Says growing Belgian healthcare provider orders enterprise image management solution from Sectra