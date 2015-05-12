BRIEF-Godrej Consumer Products March-qtr consol profit rises over 3 fold
* March quarter consol total income from operations 24.89 billion rupees
May 12 Karakas Atlantis :
* Proposes not to pay FY 2014 dividend
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter consol total income from operations 24.89 billion rupees
* Says its wholly owned unit GEOBIT MOBILE CORPORATION will take over mobile sales business of softbank and Ymobile from ITX Corporation，another wholly owned unit of the co, on July 1