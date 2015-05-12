May 12 Braster SA :

* Q1 operating loss of 1.1 million zlotys ($301,866) versus a loss of 650,000 zlotys last year

* Q1 net loss of 1.1 million zlotys versus a loss of 665,000 zlotys last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6440 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)