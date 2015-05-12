Firm Affirms Tower Bersama at 'BB-'/'AA-(idn)'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Indonesian telecommunications tower company PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk (TBI) at 'BB-'. Simultaneously, Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed the National Long-Term Rating and national senior unsecured rating at 'AA-(idn)'. The Outlook on the IDRs is Stable. A full list of rating action follows at