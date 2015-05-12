BRIEF-Sekisui House Reit to issue new investment units
* Says it will issue 71,400 new investment units through public offering
May 12 Sparebanken Sor :
* Long term deposit rating is upgraded by Moody's Investor Service from A2 ratings under review to A1 stable
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 4.6 MILLION ($5.0 MILLION)VERSUS EUR 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO