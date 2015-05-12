May 12 Rockcastle Global Real Estate Company Ltd

* Increase in net asset value from USD1.50 per share at 31 December 2014 to USD1.61 per share at 31 March 2015.

* Is in negotiations to further diversify its funding

* Remains confident that forecast dividend growth of 5% will be met for year ending June 2015.