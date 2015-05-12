BRIEF-Sekisui House Reit to issue new investment units
* Says it will issue 71,400 new investment units through public offering
May 12 Transturk Holding AS :
* Q1 net loss of 241,791 lira ($90,018.99) versus loss of 842,689 lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 2.6860 liras)
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 4.6 MILLION ($5.0 MILLION)VERSUS EUR 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO