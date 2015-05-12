BRIEF-Dexcom prices offering of $350 mln of 0.75% convertible senior notes
* Prices offering of $350 million of 0.75% convertible senior notes
May 12 DiaSorin SpA :
* Announces 2015-2017 industrial plan
* Sees 2017 net profit of 110 million - 114 million euros ($123.5 million - $128 million)
* Sees 2017 EBITDA of 205 million - 215 million euros
* Sees 2017 revenue of 550 million - 570 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8905 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bausch + Lomb announces PDUFA date for new OTC redness reliever, brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution, 0.025%