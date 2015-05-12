May 12 DiaSorin SpA :

* Announces 2015-2017 industrial plan

* Sees 2017 net profit of 110 million - 114 million euros ($123.5 million - $128 million)

* Sees 2017 EBITDA of 205 million - 215 million euros

* Sees 2017 revenue of 550 million - 570 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8905 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)