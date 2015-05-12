BRIEF-Aarey Drugs and Pharmaceuticals gets commercial export order
* Says order to be executed by 30 june Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 12 Sangui Biotech International Inc
* Has signed agreement securing a financial framework of $5 million
* Under terms of this agreement Sangui Biotech International, acquires right to sell shares to fund of Southridge LLC, an institutional investor in amount of up to $5 million over a period of three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says order to be executed by 30 june Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 2017 OUTLOOK MAINTAINED - REALISING AN EBIT IN UPPER HALF OF RANGE MOST LIKELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)