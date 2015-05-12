May 12 Doughty Hanson

* Announces sale of Eurofiber for 875 million euros

* To sell Eurofiber to funds managed by Antin Infrastructure Partners

* The transaction is expected to close in late May / early June 2015.

* Sale of Doughty Hanson & Co v's stake in Eurofiber will yield a multiple of 2.5x for the fund's investors and an expected gross IRR of 35%. Further company coverage: