BRIEF-Fonciere Atland Q1 revenue up at 4.6 million euros
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 4.6 MILLION ($5.0 MILLION)VERSUS EUR 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 Doughty Hanson
* Announces sale of Eurofiber for 875 million euros
* To sell Eurofiber to funds managed by Antin Infrastructure Partners
* The transaction is expected to close in late May / early June 2015.
* Sale of Doughty Hanson & Co v's stake in Eurofiber will yield a multiple of 2.5x for the fund's investors and an expected gross IRR of 35%. Further company coverage:
* Trading performance since full year results on 3 march 2017 has been in line with management's expectations