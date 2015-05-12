BRIEF-Abdullah Al Othaim Markets reports Q1 profit of 60.2 mln riyals
* Q1 total sales 1.88 billion riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 12 Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S :
* Q1 net income 0.1 million Danish crowns, slightly above expectations
* Maintains 2015 outlook of net result of between 0 and loss of 5 million crowns
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 total sales 1.88 billion riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.