BRIEF-Fonciere Atland Q1 revenue up at 4.6 million euros
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 4.6 MILLION ($5.0 MILLION)VERSUS EUR 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 Virgin Group:
* Announced formation of Virgin Sport
* Virgin Sport will launch initially in UK, and focus on territories including United States, South Africa and Australia through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth
* Mary Wittenberg from New York road runners announced as global CEO Source text for Eikon:
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 4.6 MILLION ($5.0 MILLION)VERSUS EUR 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading performance since full year results on 3 march 2017 has been in line with management's expectations