BRIEF-Brother Industries to retire 5.5 pct stake of shares
* Says it plans to retire 5.52 percent stake of shares (15.3 million shares of common stock) on May 31
May 12 Seat Pagine Gialle SpA :
* Reports Q1 net loss of 11 million euros ($12 million) versus loss of 43.8 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA loss of 0.5 million euros versus EBITDA profit of 8.1 million euros year ago
* Q1 revenue of 83.5 million euros, down 10.4 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8901 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.