BRIEF-Hastings Investco sells 35 mln shares in Hastings -bookrunner
* Says Hastings Investco Ltd has agreed to sell an aggregate of 35 million ordinary shares in Hastings Group Holdings Plc , at a price of 300.5 pence per share
May 12 Gruppo MutuiOnline SpA :
* Reports Q1 2015 net profit of 3.6 million euros ($4 million) versus 1.6 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015 EBIT of 5.3 million euros versus 2.6 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015 revenue of 22.3 million euros versus 15.1 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8904 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, May 9 Policymakers must seek ways to put the wall of money printed by central banks to better use to foster growth, such as prompting financial institutions to lend more to innovative industries with potential, Japan's top financial regulator said on Tuesday.