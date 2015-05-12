BRIEF-Brother Industries to retire 5.5 pct stake of shares
* Says it plans to retire 5.52 percent stake of shares (15.3 million shares of common stock) on May 31
May 12 Sare SA :
* Q1 revenue 7.4 million zlotys ($2.0 million) versus 6.2 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 net profit 604,213 zlotys versus 821,613 zlotys year ago
* Q1 operating profit 948,277 zlotys versus 1.2 million zlotys last year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6455 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to retire 5.52 percent stake of shares (15.3 million shares of common stock) on May 31
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.