BRIEF-Aarey Drugs and Pharmaceuticals gets commercial export order
* Says order to be executed by 30 june
May 12 DiaSorin SpA :
* Reports Q1 2015 net profit of 22.6 million euros ($25.40 million), up by 14.8 percent year on year
* Q1 2015 EBITDA is 43.1 million euros, up by 11.6 percent year on year
* Q1 2015 revenue is 117.6 million euros versus 105.9 million euros year ago ($1 = 0.8896 euros)
* 2017 OUTLOOK MAINTAINED - REALISING AN EBIT IN UPPER HALF OF RANGE MOST LIKELY