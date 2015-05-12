May 12 DiaSorin SpA :

* Reports Q1 2015 net profit of 22.6 million euros ($25.40 million), up by 14.8 percent year on year

* Q1 2015 EBITDA is 43.1 million euros, up by 11.6 percent year on year

* Q1 2015 revenue is 117.6 million euros versus 105.9 million euros year ago