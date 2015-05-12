Taiwan stocks move past 10,000 mark, 1st time in 2 years, but pare gains

TAIPEI, May 9 Taiwan stocks broke above the key 10,000 level for the first time in two years on Tuesday as retail investors piled in behind foreign ones, but profit-taking erased most of the early gains. The 10,000-points milestone came after Taiwan's exports for April on Monday showed continued recovery for the trade-reliant economy with a surge in imports last month signaling the momentum would stay. Foreign investors remain net buyers in stocks as the Tai