UPDATE 2-JD.com reports record Q1, warns growth to weaken future profits
* JD annual active customer accounts up 40 pct (Adds details from CFO interview, context)
May 12 Bricorama SA :
* Reports Q1 revenue 160.1 million euros ($180.00 million)versus 155.5 million euros a year ago, up 3 percent
Source text: bit.ly/1IyPIxp Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* JD annual active customer accounts up 40 pct (Adds details from CFO interview, context)
BERLIN, May 9 German auto parts and tyre maker Continental has slightly raised its full-year sales guidance and expects business to stay strong in the second quarter thanks to a robust development of its automotive operations.