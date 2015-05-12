BRIEF-Aarey Drugs and Pharmaceuticals gets commercial export order
* Says order to be executed by 30 june Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 12 Genmab :
* Says positive preliminary results from phase II study of Daratumumab in double refractory multiple myeloma
* Operating income was 173 million crowns in the first quarter of 2015 compared to 96 million crowns in the corresponding period for 2014.
* Says had a cash position of 2,945 million crowns. This represented a net increase of 285 million crowns from beginning of 2015
* Says positive top-line results from phase III complement 2 study of Arzerra plus fludarabine and cyclophosphamide in relapsed CLL
* Says revenue was 107 million crowns in first quarter of 2015, compared to 247 million crowns in first quarter of 2014
* Says is maintaining its updated 2015 financial guidance published on march 11, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Mikkelsen)
* Says order to be executed by 30 june Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 2017 OUTLOOK MAINTAINED - REALISING AN EBIT IN UPPER HALF OF RANGE MOST LIKELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)