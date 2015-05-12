UPDATE 2-JD.com reports record Q1, warns growth to weaken future profits
* JD annual active customer accounts up 40 pct (Adds details from CFO interview, context)
May 12 Akka Technologies SA :
* Q1 revenue 226.1 million euros ($254.00 million) versus 218.3 million euros year ago
* Confirms 2015 organic sales growth target
* Confirms FY 2018 current operating income outlook of 100 million euros
* Confirms FY 2018 revenue outlook of 1.2 billion euros
* Confirms FY 2018 current operational margin outlook between 8 pct and 10 pct Source text: bit.ly/1dZkxju Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* JD annual active customer accounts up 40 pct (Adds details from CFO interview, context)
BERLIN, May 9 German auto parts and tyre maker Continental has slightly raised its full-year sales guidance and expects business to stay strong in the second quarter thanks to a robust development of its automotive operations.