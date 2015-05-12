UPDATE 2-JD.com reports record Q1, warns growth to weaken future profits
* JD annual active customer accounts up 40 pct (Adds details from CFO interview, context)
May 12 IVS Group SA :
* Shareholders approve FY 2014 dividend of 0.12 euro per share
* Ex-Dividend date is June 29 and payment date is July 1 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* JD annual active customer accounts up 40 pct (Adds details from CFO interview, context)
BERLIN, May 9 German auto parts and tyre maker Continental has slightly raised its full-year sales guidance and expects business to stay strong in the second quarter thanks to a robust development of its automotive operations.