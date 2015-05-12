BRIEF-Hastings Investco sells 35 mln shares in Hastings -bookrunner
* Says Hastings Investco Ltd has agreed to sell an aggregate of 35 million ordinary shares in Hastings Group Holdings Plc , at a price of 300.5 pence per share
May 12 Kinepolis Group Nv :
* Q1 visitor numbers rose by 10.1 pct to 5.3 million, mainly thanks to the expansion of the group
* Total revenue increased in Q1
* Current EBITDA per visitor decreased due to the acquisition of leased cinemas in Spain
* Net financial debt was virtually stable compared to Dec. 31 2014 Link to press release: (bit.ly/1KZSifu) Further company coverage:
* Says Hastings Investco Ltd has agreed to sell an aggregate of 35 million ordinary shares in Hastings Group Holdings Plc , at a price of 300.5 pence per share
TOKYO, May 9 Policymakers must seek ways to put the wall of money printed by central banks to better use to foster growth, such as prompting financial institutions to lend more to innovative industries with potential, Japan's top financial regulator said on Tuesday.