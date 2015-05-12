May 12 Bastide le Confort Medical SA :

* Q3 revenue 42.5 million euros ($47.77 million) versus 37.4 million euros a year ago

* After 9 months, the Bastide Le Confort Médical Group is in line with its goal of overall growth between 10 and 15 pct over the full year