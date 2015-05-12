BRIEF-ICA Gruppen sees Swedish grocery retail market up 2.5-3 pct 2017
May 9 ICA Gruppen AB CEO Per Stromberg to Reuters:
May 12 Burelle SA :
* Announces share repurchase program, to be submitted for shareholder approval on June 3
* Maximum that can be spent 106,066,800 euros; maximum price per share is 1,200 euros
* At April 30, held 5.23 pct of its capital Source text: bit.ly/1FbLw5A Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 ICA Gruppen AB CEO Per Stromberg to Reuters:
BERLIN, May 9 Zalando, Europe's biggest pure online fashion retailer, saw first-quarter sales grow 23 percent, supported by a marketing campaign featuring U.S. actor James Franco aimed at attracting more male customers.