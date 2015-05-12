May 12 Devoteam SA :

* Reported revenues for Q1 of 2015 of 115.5 million euros ($129.76 million), a 8.2 pct increase compared to same period of 2014, at constant exchange rates and perimeter, when excluding impact of outsourcing business in France

* Has increased its 2015 consolidated revenue and operating margin targets

* Revenues for 2015 should be around 450 million euros, with an operating margin expected between 6.0 pct and 6.5 pct of consolidated revenues